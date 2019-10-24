US Hearing On Kashmir Shows 'Lack Of Understanding', Says India

Some US lawmakers had expressed concerns over restrictions in Jammu And Kashmir.

The government today said it is regrettable that a few US lawmakers used a Congressional hearing to question measures to protect lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the US Congressional hearing on Kashmir was a reflection of lack of understanding about robust functioning of democratic institutions in India.

The government remains responsive to safety and well-being of people in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"We are regularly updating the US government about situation in Kashmir," he said.

During the Congressional hearing on "Human Rights in South Asia: Views from the State Department and the Region" on Tuesday, some US lawmakers had expressed concerns over the restrictions on movement and communications in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of its special status.

