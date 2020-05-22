US Equity Giant KKR To Invest Rs 11,367 Crore In Jio Platforms

This is the fifth deal Reliance has struck in four weeks for sale of minority stake in the unit that houses India''s youngest but largest telecom firm, Jio.

US Equity Giant KKR To Invest Rs 11,367 Crore In Jio Platforms
New Delhi:

Following in Facebook's footsteps, US private equity giant KKR & Co. Inc. has bought a 2.32 per cent stake in the digital unit Reliance Industries for Rs 11,367 crore, the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led firm said on Friday.

This is the fifth deal Reliance has struck in four weeks for sale of minority stake in the unit that houses India''s youngest but largest telecom firm, Jio.

Prior to this, Jio Platforms had raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic. 
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
KKRJioReliance

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com