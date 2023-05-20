From Meeting Anand Mahindra To SRK, US Envoy Shares His 'Most Memorable Moments'

Eric Garcetti has been exploring various cities and meeting people since assuming office this month.

The new United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has been exploring various cities and meeting people since assuming office this month. He recently summed up his trip to Ahmedabad and Mumbai in a video that featured famous personalities including industrialist Anand Mahindra, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and cricketer Mithali Raj.

The clip, shared by Eric Garcetti on Twitter, opens to show the US Ambassador enjoying Hindi music while sitting in a car with Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. He then visits the Gateway of India in Mumbai, attends an IPL match, and meets Shah Rukh Khan at the actor's bungalow, Mannat. He also went to the Jio World Centre and St. Xavier's College in Mumbai.

We also see Mr Garcetti playing cricket with former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj and getting her autograph on a bat. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the ambassador paid a visit to Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram.

“This week, I spent time in the incredible cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai meeting key stakeholders, discussing strategies, and enriching the longstanding partnership between the United States and India. Here's a glimpse into some of my most memorable moments from the trip,” Mr Garcetti wrote.

This week, I spent time in the incredible cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai meeting key stakeholders, discussing strategies, and enriching the longstanding partnership between the United States and India. Here's a glimpse into some of my most memorable moments from the trip. pic.twitter.com/MwQkHoViAX — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 19, 2023

During his trip to Mumbai, Mr Garcetti met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and relished vada pav. The US Ambassador to India said he was delighted that Mr Shinde not just served him the popular street food, but insisted that he have it.

After meeting Shah Rukh Khan, Eric Garcetti tweeted that he had a “wonderful chat” with the Bollywood star and discussed with him “the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe”. The US ambassador also shared a few pictures with Shah Rukh Khan where he is seen holding a yellow football as Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani can also be spotted.