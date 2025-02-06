"Inhuman": Opposition's Shackles-And-Chain Protest Of US' Deportation Flights

Opposition MPs targeted the government Thursday over the United States' deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants, demanding a discussion in Parliament over their "inhuman" treatment, which included shackling arms and legs while on a US military aircraft that reached Amritsar last night.

A multitude of opposition leaders - including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Congress, and Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav - gathered outside the Parliament building's main gate with placards screaming 'Humans, not prisoners' and with handcuffs on their hands.

The primary complaint is the use of shackles and military aircraft to ship out deportees; earlier, the US used chartered passenger jets to deport illegal immigrants, who were not handcuffed. The use of military aircraft has been seen as President Donald Trump sending out a 'strong message'.

The Trump administration has turned, increasingly, to the military to help carry out its immigration agenda, using military aircraft to deport migrants and opening military bases to house them.

There are reportedly over 20,000 undocumented Indians in the US.

Opposition's Shackles, Chain Protests

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were both adjourned till noon after MPs from the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Trinamool, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Communist Party of India all served adjournment notices under Rule 267, which requires the House to set aside scheduled business.

All these notices were rejected, provoking furious reactions from the opposition lawmakers, many of whom stood in their seats and shouted out their protests. In the charged, verbal stand-off that followed, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh Narayan Singh struck MPs' remarks from the record.

#WATCH | MPs of the opposition parties including Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hold a protest outside the parliament over the issue of deportation of alleged illegal Indian… pic.twitter.com/aUCpbEOK1Q — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

And over in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the protesting MPs by pointing out the way the deportees had been transported was a matter of US foreign policy. "The foreign country also has its own rules and regulations..." he said before adjourning the House.

Undeterred, the opposition continued to protest; Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the deportation process as "degrading", and his colleague, Renuka Chowdhury claimed, "For 40 hours.... these Indians were handcuffed, had their legs chained, and even struggled to use the washroom."

In a separate notice, the Congress' Manickam Tagore urged Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to make a statement clarifying the government's stand and detailing steps taken to address the issue.

Mr Jaishankar is expected to make that statement in the Rajya Sabha at 2pm.

Sources told NDTV the government is considering a new law for migrants' safety.

Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, slammed the External Affairs Ministry for failing to "protect children and women from this disrespect". "We want the government to reply to this..." he told reporters.

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "Those who were showing the dream of making India Vishwaguru, why are they silent now? Indian citizens are deported to India by being handcuffed like slaves and in inhumane conditions. What the external affairs ministry is… https://t.co/bKpmXI54XV pic.twitter.com/1Ugjar98GY — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

The concerted attacks are also a calculated move to disrupt both Houses and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Upper House after 4pm. Mr Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha last evening and delivered an (expected) all-out attack on his political rivals.

The (deportation) and the attacks also come days before Mr Modi is to visit the US; the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet Mr Trump on February 12.

The handling of illegal immigrants was among the key issues India and the US have discussed since Mr Trump assumed office last month and is expected to come up during these talks with Modi.

Deportation Flights To Colombia

The deportation flights - which have begun following Mr Trump signing a controversial order to enforce his hardline agenda. Hundreds have already been shipped out to other countries, including Colombia.

The first flights to the South American country were also US military aircraft on which too deportees were shackled, prompting furious protests from Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who refused to let any more such flights land in his country. Mr Trump responded by slapping 25 per cent tariffs on Colombia, which has now agreed to send planes from its Air Force to bring back its citizens.

Meanwhile, deportation flights have also been scheduled for Guatemala; President Bernardo Arevalo has said his country will accept 40 per cent more flights from the US.

The US military plane returning Indian citizens - whom Delhi has said it will accept after verifying details - reportedly contains 33 people each from Gujarat and Haryana, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

With input from agencies

