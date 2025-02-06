S Jaishankar Meets PM Modi Amid Deportation Of 104 Indians From US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, amid an uproar over the "inhuman" deportation of 104 Indians who entered US illegally.

The Union minister is also likely to deliver a statement in the Parliament on the matter at 3 pm. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned within minutes of convening for the day as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the "deeply distressing and humiliating" manner of deportation.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Indians have been deported before too, but never in the manner immigrants were transported from US to India. "This is never a manner that Indians were deported. Handcuffing of our people is an insult," he said.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Of them, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh. Nineteen women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls, aged five and seven, were among the deportees, sources told PTI.

The deportees were questioned inside the airport terminal building by different government agencies, including the Punjab Police, and various state and central intelligence agencies to check if they have any criminal record.

Those living in Amritsar were taken to their homes in police vehicles, while those from Gujarat landed at the Ahmedabad airport earlier this morning.

The US action came just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February 13 visit to Washington for wide-ranging talks with President Donald Trump.