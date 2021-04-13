US Regulators Recommend 'Pause' On J&J Vaccine Over Rare Blood Clots

The United States has recommended "pausing" the use of Johnson&Johnson's vaccine against the coronavirus after the discovery of a "rare and severe type of blood clot" in six people.

"Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," US drug regulator Food and Drug Administration tweeted.

"As of 4/12, 6.8m+ doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," it added.