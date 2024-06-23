'Urge Government To Probe This': Tejashwi Yadav Amid Outrage Over NEET Paper Leak Row

"Wherever there is a BJP government, paper leaks are happening there," he said (File)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday demanded justice to be served to the candidates amid the outrage over the alleged NEET paper leak.

"The minister is saying that there has been no leak of the papers... We want justice to be served to the people (students)... Incidents of murders, bridge collapses and railway accidents are happening under the double-engine government," Mr Yadav said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the RJD leader told reporters, "Wherever there is a BJP government, paper leaks are happening there...It is my appeal to investigation agencies to probe Sanjeev Mukhiya. I urge the government to probe this. Sanjeev Mukhiya is said to be the head of Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand, who have been arrested (in NEET issue). This should be investigated."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols and the functioning of the NTA.

The 7-member committee, led by ISRO former chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.

"In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency," the ministry said.

NTA is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in this year's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exams and NET exams. This resulted in several protests across the country with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

An unprecedented 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns.

