Upset Over Performance In Football Game, Tamil Nadu Teacher Slaps, Kicks Students

The incident occurred at a government-aided school in the Salem district.

A physical education teacher in a Tamil Nadu school has been suspended after he allegedly kicked and slapped the students of a football team. He was allegedly upset over their performance in a football tournament.

The teacher, identified as Annamalai, was suspended after the video of the assault went viral on social media.

The incident occurred at a government-aided school near Mettur in the Salem district.

In the video, the teacher can be seen assaulting students, who were sitting on the ground with their jerseys and football boots on. He can also be seen pulling their hair.

"Are you a man or a woman? How can you let him score," Annamalai can be heard asking one of the students in the video, apparently the goalkeeper of the team.

"How did you let the ball get past you," he questioned another student, adding, "Can't you play under pressure."

"Why was there no communication," he asked another as he slapped him.

NDTV, however, could not immediately verify the video.

"We have suspended the teacher and will do a thorough inquiry," a senior officer from the district education department told NDTV.