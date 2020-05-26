UP's Prayagraj Sizzles At 47.1 Degree Celsius, Heat Wave Continues

Day temperatures rose appreciably in Gorakhpur and Faizabad divisions (Representational)

Heat wave conditions continued at many places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with Prayagraj being the hottest city at 47.1 degree Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Such conditions are likely to continue for another three-four days over the state, it added.

Heat wave conditions continued unabated at a few places over the state. There was a severe heat wave at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, the weather office said.

Day temperatures rose appreciably in Gorakhpur and Faizabad divisions, it said.

The temperatures were markedly above normal in Varanasi and Faizabad divisions and appreciably above normal in the remaining divisions of the state, it said.

Weather will most likely remain dry over West UP and rain or thundershower are very likely at isolated places over East UP on Wednesday, it said.

The weather office warned of a dust-storm or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over East UP on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)