UP's Ex-Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's Health 'Unstable', Says Hospital

Kalyan Singh's health is unstable. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored, the hospital said

The health condition of Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh is not stable, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow said today.

"Kalyan Singh ji's health status is unstable. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by expert consultants. He has been put on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening," the hospital said in a statement.

RK Dhiman, the Director of the hospital, is closely monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

"The senior faculty of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his (Kalyan Singh's) health," the hospital said.

Kalyan Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.



