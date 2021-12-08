Uproar After Mosque In UP's Varanasi Painted Saffron Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

The administration painted the mosque back in white after Muslim leaders objected to it.

A mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi was painted saffron during a beautification exercise by the administration ahead of PM Modi's visit to the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Areas in and around the Rs 800-crore project are being painted saffron ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi on December 13. The administration has, however, accepted their mistake and painted the mosque back in white after Muslim leaders objected to it.

All parties were satisfied with the administration's handling of the matter, but a BJP leader has courted controversy with his remark on the incident. He called those objecting to the colour "narrow-minded" and said he'd paint the entire country saffron if he had his way.

"We were never asked if we were okay with the mosque being painted over, we were not even informed. What was the need to do it overnight?" said Aijaz Mohammad Islahi, a member of a Muslim religious organisation. He said that the people in the area have a secular way of life and live in harmony, so there's no question of communal disturbance.

"Everything was being painted in the same colour and there was no discrimination on the basis of religion, but some people have objected to it and the administration has acted on their demand," Pradip Gupta, President of the local trade body said.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar responded to the incident by lashing out to those who objected to the mosque being painted saffron. "India's colour is saffron. Why this hatred towards it? It's India's identity. The colour symbolises both India and God. What's the objection to it? If I had my way, I'd paint the entire country saffron," he said.

Calling those opposed to the saffron colour "narrow-minded", he said there was no difference between temples and mosques as both house Gods and should be saffron in colour. "Those who are opposing it don't know about saffron. Narrow-minded people are opposing it. They can keep opposing, the government doesn't care, nor do I," he added.