UPI Payments Hit A Snag: Third Outage In A Month Leaves Users In A Bind

UPI (Unified Payments Interface) services in India were severely disrupted this Saturday morning, leaving users incapable of making digital monetary transactions, the third time within a month. The snag hits individuals and businesses across the country, disrupting an important daily service for smooth money transfers, which has become a common feature in Indian money transaction businesses.

According to the DownDetector reports, this issue is extensive, with around 1,168 complaints logged by afternoon. Google Pay users complained of 96 issues, while Paytm users complained of 23. The reason behind the disruption is still unknown.

This incident marks another disruption to UPI services in recent days. The repeated issues have caused concern among users who rely on the platform for daily transactions. UPI is yet to address the recent complaints. The full extent and duration of the problems are still being determined.

UPI Outages: A Pattern of Disruption

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has recently faced a series of outages, causing inconvenience to users across India. The latest disruption occurred on Saturday, marking the third outage in the last 20 days.

Previous Outages

April 2nd: A significant outage saw 514 complaints reported on DownDetector, with 52% of users experiencing issues while transferring funds via UPI apps. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) acknowledged "fluctuations" in bank success rates, leading to increased latency in the UPI network. NPCI worked closely with banks to stabilize the system.

March 26: A major outage affected users of popular UPI apps like Google Pay and Paytm, with over 3,000 complaints reported on DownDetector. Users were unable to access the service for 2-3 hours.