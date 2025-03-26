Advertisement
UPI Services Restored, "System Stabilised" After Technical Glitch

Users had reportedly faced unexpected technical issues in transactions while trying to make payment on popular apps like Google Pay, Paytm and others.

Read Time: 1 min
Data from Downdetector had shown over 3,000 complaints on UPI payments around 6 pm. (Representational)
New Delhi:

UPI Services were restored for users on Wednesday following an outage that affected several UPI users across India.

"NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues owing to which UPI had partial decline. The same has been addressed now and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience," said the National Payments Corporation of India in a post on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter).

Data from tracking website Downdetector had shown over 3,000 complaints on UPI payments around 6 pm.

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

