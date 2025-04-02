UPI Payments Stop Working For Many Users, Second Outage In A Week

The Unified Payment Interface or UPI was down again for many users today -- the second time in a week. The last outage was on March 26, also a Wednesday. According to tracking website DownDetector, 514 complaints were reported as of 9 pm. Around 52 per cent users complained about problems while transferring funds via apps.

The National Payments Corporation of India or NPCI admitted to some "fluctuations" but said the situation is now stable. A post from NPCI on X, formerly Twitter, formerly Twitter, read, "There were some intermittent declines in UPI due to fluctuations in the success rates in some banks. These fluctuations increased the latency in UPI network. NPCI has been working closely with them and UPI has been stable".

On March 26, many users reported unexpected technical issues in transactions while trying to make payment on popular apps like Google Pay, Paytm and others.

Data from Downdetector had shown over 3,000 complaints on UPI payments around 6 pm.

"NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues owing to which UPI had partial decline. The same has been addressed now and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience," said the NPCI in a post on X (Formerly Twitter).

