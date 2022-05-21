Upholding Peace, Holistic Growth Of Northeast Key Task Of Centre: Amit Shah

"The Modi government has been trying to transform the northeast," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated In Arunachal Pradesh that the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 has been committed to upholding peace and bringing holistic development to northeast India.

Addressing the 'Swarn Jayanti Samaroh' (Golden jubilee celebrations) of the Ramakrishna Mission School in Tirap district, Mr Shah said that since the Modi government came to power, a holistic development agenda was undertaken to develop the northeast region at par with the other states of the country.

"Protection of the traditional culture, customs, languages, dances, songs, food habits are not the only aim but also to take them to all corners of India. We have given thrust to provide the youths of the region such a platform to enable them to compete with the youths from across the world," he said.

The Home Minister said that the central government has already resolved many problems of different northeastern states, including Assam, as the government is keen to make it a peaceful, militancy-free developed region of the country.

"The Modi government has been trying to transform the northeast by making all facilities available. Lots of changes and path-breaking steps have been taken in the region during the last eight years. Unlike other Prime Ministers, Mr Modi has visited the region more than 50 times," he said.

"The rail, road, air, and water connectivities of the northeastern region have been developed. Over 9,000 militants of the region, mostly of Assam, laid down their arms and ammunition and joined the mainstream. Northeast would be made a conflict-free region," he said.

Claiming that over 60 per cent of inter-state boundary disputes between Assam and Meghalaya had been resolved, Mr Shah said that he is hopeful that the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would be solved by early next year.

Praising the Ramakrishna Mission for its humanitarian services for the past several decades in Arunachal Pradesh, the Home Minister also released a commemorative souvenir - a digital document on the Mission.

He virtually laid the foundation stone of a hostel building for the Mission and unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and MP Tapir Gao, among others, accompanied the Home Minister.

Mr Shah arrived in Itanagar on Saturday on a two-day visit. During his stay in Arunachal Pradesh, he would hold meetings with BJP leaders and functionaries besides attending several other events.