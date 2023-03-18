Updates: Punjab Cops Ready To Arrest Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh, Internet Suspended

Sources say the state government was waiting for the G20 event to finish to take action.

The Punjab Police is gearing up to arrest self-styled preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and has detained six of his associates. The internet has been suspended across Punjab till noon tomorrow.

Sources say the state government was waiting for the G20 event to finish to take action against Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal Singh heads "Waris Punjab De", a radical organisation founded by actor Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident last year.

Here are the Updates on Amritpal Singh's Arrest:

Mar 18, 2023 16:20 (IST) Sources said police personnel from seven district chased Amritpal Singh and his associates, and have surrounded him at Mehatpur village in Jalandhar's Shahkot tehsil. Police had closed all roads and set up huge barricades in Shahkot as they had prior information of Amritpal Singh's visit.

Mar 18, 2023 15:57 (IST) Heavy deployment of police outside radical preacher Amritpal Singh's village Jallupur Khaira in Amritsar district.