Updates: Punjab Cops Ready To Arrest Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh, Internet Suspended

The Punjab Police is gearing up to arrest self-styled preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and has detained six of his associates. The internet has been suspended across Punjab till noon tomorrow.
Sources say the state government was waiting for the G20 event to finish to take action against Amritpal Singh.
Amritpal Singh heads "Waris Punjab De", a radical organisation founded by actor Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident last year.
Here are the Updates on Amritpal Singh's Arrest:
ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸੱਚੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਭੱਜਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੇ।- Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) March 18, 2023
ਚਾਹੇ ਮਜਬੂਰੀ ਵੱਸ ਹੀ @PunjabPoliceInd ਆਪਣਾ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।
ਸਮੂਹ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਬਣਾਈ ਰੱਖੋ।
Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony- Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 18, 2023
Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order
Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech pic.twitter.com/gMwxlOrov3