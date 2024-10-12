Updates: Baba Siddique Killed: Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan At Mumbai Hospital

Gang-War-Like Situation Should Not Be Allowed To Resurface In Mumbai: Eknath Shinde

"The incident is extremely unfortunate. Two people have been arrested, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana, while another is on the run. I have asked the police to take strict action and ensure no one takes law and order into their hands. A gang-war-like situation should not be allowed to resurface in Mumbai," Mr Shinde said in Marathi.