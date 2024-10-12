Updates: Baba Siddique Killed: Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan At Mumbai Hospital

Baba Siddique dies in Mumbai
Baba Siddique, Maharashtra's former minister and a leader of National Congress Party (Ajit Pawar's faction), has died after being shot at inside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra, according to news agency ANI. According to sources, two to three shots were fired at Baba Siddique at around 9:30 pm and two people have been taken into custody in connection with the firing.
Here are updates on the big story:
"Incident Should Be Investigated": Minister Ramdas Athawale After Baba Siddique Shot Dead
There should be proper investigation into shooting incident involving Baba Siddique, said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, adding that strict action must be taken against the accused.
When Baba Siddique Helped End SRK-Salman Khan Feud
Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra today. A political veteran in Maharashtra, Mr Siddique left Congress, after nearly five decades of association with the party, and joined the ruling BJP's ally Nationalist Congress Party in February this year. Mr Siddique was known not just for his political connections across party lines but also for hosting lavish parties. In one such party in 2013, Mr Siddique inadvertently played a role in uniting two of Bollywood's megastars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Read here
Baba Siddiqui Death: Opposition Leaders Question Law And Order Situation In Mumbai
Expressing grief at the death of Baba Siddique, leaders of opposition parties raised questions about law and order in Mumbai, asking how a politician of his stature could be killed in public in an upscale area like Bandra.
Mumbai Congress Mourns Baba Siddique
Mumbai Congress said Baba Siddique's "dedication to the community will forever be remembered" as it mounred the death of its former party leader of 48 years.
Gang-War-Like Situation Should Not Be Allowed To Resurface In Mumbai: Eknath Shinde
"The incident is extremely unfortunate. Two people have been arrested, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana, while another is on the run. I have asked the police to take strict action and ensure no one takes law and order into their hands. A gang-war-like situation should not be allowed to resurface in Mumbai," Mr Shinde said in Marathi.
All About Baba Siddique, Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai
Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister, was shot at at his MLA son's office on Saturday in Bandra in Mumbai. The leader was rushed to Lilavati hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, reported news agency ANI. Three bullets were fired at him, sources have told NDTV. Read here
The Site Where Baba Siddique Was Shot At
Baba Siddique was visiting his MLA son's Bandra office when the shooting took place. Reports say three bullets were fired at him.
Live Coverage On Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique, who enjoys Y-level security, was shot at in Mumbai's Bandra and died later at Lilavati Hospital.
2 Arrested For Shooting At Baba Siddique: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he has spoken to police and people at the hospital. "Two people have been arrested, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana, while another is on the run. I have asked the Mumbai police to take strict action," he said.