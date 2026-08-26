UP Workers To Get Appointment Letters, Annual Health Checks Under New Rules

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a set of new rules aimed at improving the safety, health and working conditions of private-sector workers in the state.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, where the government approved the Uttar Pradesh Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2026.

Under the new rules, workers will be entitled to several facilities and protections at their workplaces, including appointment letters, an annual health check-up, canteen and rest-room facilities, as well as clearly defined rules for night shifts.

Joining Letter Mandatory

One of the key provisions is that establishments or employers with at least 10 workers will have to provide joining or appointment letters to their employees.

The move is expected to give workers formal proof of their employment and strengthen their rights at the workplace.

Free Health Check-Up Once A Year

The rules also provide for free health check-ups for workers once a year. The provision is aimed at ensuring that employees have access to regular health monitoring, particularly those working in industrial and other potentially hazardous environments.

Workplaces will also have to provide facilities such as canteens and rest rooms, depending on the applicable requirements.

Rules For Night Shifts

The government has also laid down provisions governing night shifts for workers, with the aim of ensuring their safety and welfare while working during late hours.

The new framework is part of the government's broader effort to strengthen workplace safety and improve working conditions for private-sector workers across Uttar Pradesh.

The move comes amid concerns raised by workers in industrial areas, including Noida, over wages and working conditions. In recent months, workers have staged protests against low salaries and alleged arbitrary practices by factory owners.

The Yogi Adityanath government has described the new rules as a significant step towards ensuring better safety, healthcare and working conditions for workers in the state.