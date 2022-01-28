UP Woman Shot Dead, Husband Critical After Feud Over Loan Repayment

The husband and wife were returning home from a temple when they were attacked. (Representational)

A woman was killed and her husband sustained critical bullet injuries after they were allegedly shot at in Hathras.

According to Hathras DSP Ruchi Gupta, the husband and wife were returning home from a temple when they were attacked. While the woman died on the spot the husband sustained serious injuries.

The incident took place near the Ganga Dham Colony located at Khonda Hazari of the Sadar Kotwali area in the city and triggered chaos.

The couple's relatives alleged that the woman and her husband were shot at for asking some people to return the money they had given in exchange for land.

The husband and wife were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared the wife dead on arrival. The man with injuries was referred to Aligarh Medical Hospital.

"Police reached the district hospital soon after. A special probe team has initiated an investigation and launched a search operation for the assailants", informed the DSP.

