UP Woman Attempts Second Marriage To Buy Buffaloes, Caught By In-Laws

Bride Asma was marrying for the second time without a divorce from her first husband to take advantage of the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme.

Read Time: 2 mins
An attempt to marry a second time went wrong in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)

A college in Uttar Pradesh's Hasanpur was turned into a marriage hall Sunday for a mass wedding ceremony. Over 300 brides and grooms were ready for the rituals, with their families by their side. The stage was set. Then some uninvited guests made a dramatic entrance and stopped the wedding of one of the brides, Asma. The guests turned out to be her in-laws, for Asma was already married.

It transpired that Asma was marrying for the second time without a divorce from her first husband. Many would find it hard to believe the trigger for Asma's decision – she wanted to buy buffaloes.

Asma married Noor Mohammad three years ago. The two reportedly had multiple disputes and Asma moved back into her parent's home around six months ago. Their divorce case is pending in court.

When Asma learnt about a government-run mass wedding and freebies for couples including Rs 35,000 for the bride under the Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme, she decided to marry her cousin Jaber Ahmed.

The two reportedly struck a deal to split the money and the gifts received from the government during the ceremony. The gifts include a dinner set, two pairs of clothes for the bride and the groom, a wall clock, a vanity kit, a dupatta, silver toe rings and anklets, and a lunch box.

The two had also decided to buy buffaloes with the cash.

When Asma's father-in-law arrived at the venue with a marriage certificate, Chief Development Officer Ashwini Kumar handed the case to the police. A case has been registered against the two for violating the rules of the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme, for making an application to take undue advantage and for obstructing government work.

