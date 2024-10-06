UP Villagers Clash With Police After Boy, 6, Killed By Leopard

The angry villagers clashed with police and threw stones at their vehicles

Villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri clashed with the police today after a leopard allegedly killed a 6-year-old boy, the second such incident this week.

The incident took place in the Shardanagar forest range of the South Kheri forest division when the victim had gone to a farm with his father.

A leopard, which was hiding in a sugarcane field, came out and dragged him to the tree and killed him.

The villagers arrived at the spot after his father shouted for help, but the animal had already killed the boy and fled.

Earlier this week, a 50-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a leopard in Bhadaiya village under the Mohammadi range of the South Kheri forest division.

In September, a tiger attacked and killed a man from neighbouring Muda Assi village.

Angry over the latest incident, the villagers clashed with police and threw stones at their vehicles. They alleged that these incidents were happening due to the negligence of the forest department.

Wolf Attack In Uttar Pradesh

Some 130 kilometres from Lakhimpur Kheri, a pack of six wolves had terrorised a village in the Bahraich district.

The last one of the pack, that have killed eight people and injured more than 20 others since mid-July in Bahraich's Mahsi, was killed by the locals on Saturday.

A campaign, 'Operation Bhediya', was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to capture them.

Five other wolves were earlier rescued in the district.