UP Student Who Accused Chinmayanand Of Rape Gets Bail After 2 Months

The law student from Uttar Pradesh was arrested on charges of extortion.

A 23-year-old law student who accused former Union Minister Chinmayanand of rape has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, two months after she was arrested on charges of extortion.

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 20 after the 23-year-old woman, a student at a law college in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, accused him of rape. However, based on a counter-complaint, police also arrested four people -- including the law student -- on charges of extorting money from the expelled BJP leader.