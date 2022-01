Uttar Pradesh also logged four deaths.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a massive surge in Covid cases ahead of elections - the biggest figures came from state capital Lucknow and Noida near Delhi.

The 7,695 fresh cases reported over the last 24 hours is 13 times what was recorded last week. Last Sunday, the state had recorded 552 fresh cases.

Both Lucknow and Noida recorded 1000-plus cases - 1149 in Noida and 1115 from Lucknow.