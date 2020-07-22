'UP Promised Ram Raj, Got Gundaraj': Rahul Gandhi On Journalist's Killing

Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government in UP after a journalist was killed by criminals

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of a journalist and said people were promised "Ram Raj" but got "Gundaraj" instead.

He also condoled the death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by criminals on Monday night and died because of the injuries early this morning.

Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16.

"Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing the molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. The promise was of giving 'Ram Raj', but gave 'Gundaraj'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the killing of the journalist is shocking and another example of the breakdown of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is also a grim reminder of how the media has been systematically intimidated since the last six years," he alleged on Twitter.

"Our condolences to the family of Mr Joshi. We stand behind fearless journalism," he said.



