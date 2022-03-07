Watch: Man, 76, Pulls Disabled Woman, Injured Wife In Cart To Cast Vote In UP

"We don't want to waste our votes, that's why came on a cart," said the man's wife.

Defying all odds and with much enthusiasm for exercising his voting power, an elderly man, accompanied by his wife who had a fracture and a disabled woman, arrived at a polling booth by pulling a cart himself in Azamgarh.

Polling for the last phase of the Assembly elections is underway in Uttar Pradesh.

Harilal Prajapati, 76, said that other means of transport would not have been viable for them as he himself has a back problem, and the woman accompanying him would not have been able to make it on her own.

Speaking to ANI, he denied having any aspirations from the political parties.

"I have back problem and my wife also not well, hence, used this cart. We have no expectations. Can Rs 500, 1,000 (given by state) cure us?" he asked.

#WATCH | Azamgarh: An elderly person reaches polling booth by pulling a cart, with his wife who has a fracture & a handicapped woman on it. "I've back problem & my wife also not well, hence, used this cart. We've no expectations. Can Rs 500, 1000 (given by state)cure us?" he said pic.twitter.com/tn0RcvwMrC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022

The man also said that he would rather survive on his hard-earned bread.

Prajati's wife Ajhu, aged nearly 70, said that he fractured her hand after a fall and also injured other parts of her body.

"We don't want to waste our votes, that's why came on a cart," she said.

Phoolpati, who is physically disabled, said that she came to vote with the hope of the government providing them welfare.

Azamgarh recorded a voter turnout of 20.06 per cent till 11 am on Monday.

A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 54 Assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Voting for the last phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)