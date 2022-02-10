'Pehle Matdaan, Uske Baad Bahu': UP Man Casts Vote Ahead Of His Wedding

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 assembly seats where polls are being held on

A bridegroom in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday hit the polling booth in his wedding dress to cast his vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections.

"Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam, (first voting, then anything else)," said Ankur Balyan, the bridegroom, emphasizing the importance of voting.

"I also told my wife to be to cast her vote before the wedding," he added.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 7:00 am.

Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls will cover 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state.

The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 assembly seats where polls are being held today.

The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 constituencies where elections are underway.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the voters in Uttar Pradesh to participate in the elections while following the necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

"Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following the rules of COVID," read PM Modi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.