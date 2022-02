UP Plans To Provide Employment To At Least One Person Of A Family: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state is planning to provide government jobs, employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person of every family in the next five years.

"We're also planning that in the next five years, at least one person of every family in Uttar Pradesh will be provided with government jobs, employment or self-employment opportunities," Adityanath said while addressing a public rally in Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur.

Polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh took place in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli.

Polling for five phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

