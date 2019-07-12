UP Police Visits Actress Sonakshi Sinha's Mumbai Home For Inquiry In Cheating Case

A case was registered against the Sonakshi Sinha for accepting payment but not turning up for the event.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday visited actress Sonakshi Sinha's home for investigation in a case filed against her.

Ms Sinha is being inquired in the case for allegedly not performing at an event despite accepting payment for the same.

In February, a case was registered against the actress and four others for allegedly accepting Rs 24 lakh for a stage performance but not turning up for the event. The event was scheduled to take place in September 2018.

The case was registered under sections of cheating and breach of trust.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.