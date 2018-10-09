UP Police Sees Biggest Mass Promotion, Over 25,000 Constables Elevated

Uttar Pradesh government elevated over 25,000 constables to the post of Head Constable.

Sweets and smiles were exchanged at the police stations in Uttar Pradesh after the news of mass promotion reached them on Monday. The Uttar Pradesh government elevated over 25,000 constables to the post of Head Constable, marking a new record for the biggest mass promotion.

The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Police. It said, "First time ever in the history of #UPPolice, as many as 25091 Constables were promoted to the post of Head Constable today. We wish them best of their career ahead! #UPPPromotions."

First time ever in the history of #UPPolice, as many as 25091 Constables were promoted to the post of Head Constable today. We wish them best of their career ahead! #UPPPromotionspic.twitter.com/oPGX7FTXI7 - UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 8, 2018



In 2017, the total number of promotions was 8,910 and the year 2016 saw 15,803 promotions in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Last month, Rajasthan government had announced the promotion of 6,000 constables to the post of Head Constable.