UP Officials Seen With Crowd Amid 'Janata Curfew'. Then A Clarification

The picture shared by Pilibhit Police was later deleted.

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, about 250 km from Lucknow, has triggered a controversy where a senior police officer can be seen with the district magistrate apparently leading a crowd, ringing bells, clanging steel plates to show support to those providing essential services while the entire country is on a self-quarantine mode over coronavirus.

As the clip was widely shared on social media - on a day when millions observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 14-hour self-quarantine call, dubbed as "Janata Curfew", questions were raised about violation of social distancing norms. The Pilibhit Police later clarified that the officials "did not defy the curfew".

In the clip, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dikshit is seen blowing a conch shell, District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava clangs a steel plate as people around clap, march forward. Some kids are also a part of the crowd. The police had earlier tweeted that these officials were scheduled to take a stock of 14-hour lockdown across the city.

And a video is here .... pic.twitter.com/CdA5pusTbP — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) March 22, 2020

Later, in a tweet, the Pilbhit police clarified that the march was carried out to tell locals to avoid stepping out of their homes. "District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police were not trying to defy curfew. Some people were stepping out of their homes (in the streets) so they had to be told to go back. It was not reasonable to use force. One sided reports were doing rounds," the tweet in Hindi read.

"People took PM Modi's appeal of clanging utensils, clapping and express solidarity in these times. However, I appeal to all the people to stay inside their homes as public gatherings can increase the possibility of transmission," District Magistrate is heard saying in the video, shared in the post.

On Sunday, people across India - observing the self-curfew call - came out of their balconies in the evening after PM Modi's appeal. While urging for social distancing on Thursday, in a televised address, he had asked citizens to stand at their doors, windows and balconies at 5 pm and clap, clang utensils or ring bells in a show of support to those providing essential services, including doctors.

After video from Pilibhit was widely shared on social media, the state government in a late-night notice also announced restrictions in the city - part of the nationwide lockdown in battle against COVID-19 that starts today.

Coronavirus has killed seven people in India, infected nearly 400. In UP, 26 cases have been reported.