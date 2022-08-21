UP Minister Returns Without Attending Event As College Doesn't Open Gate

No response was immediately available from the minister.

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay had to return without attending an exhibition as the entrance gate of Agra College here wasn't opened for him on Saturday.

The college administration has ordered a probe into the incident and sought an explanation from the faculty that had organised the exhibition.

Sources said the minister waited for 15 minutes at the gate of the college, where he was invited for a drawing and painting exhibition.

The college gate wasn't opened and he returned seemingly irritated, claimed the sources.

When contacted, College Principal Anurag Shukla said the exhibition was organised by the faculty of drawing and painting department "on their own" with the help of an NGO.

He said there was a huge rush of vehicles on the college premises due to internal exams, leading to the incident. "We have sought an explanation from the teacher who had organised the exhibition on the college premises and formed a committee to probe the lapse," he said, adding that the exhibition "wasn't held by the college".

"It was an unfortunate incident and we regret the inconvenience caused to the minister," he added.

