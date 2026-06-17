UP Minister vs MP Ram Gopal Over Claims Of Split In Akhilesh Yadav's Party

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar is sticking his neck out.

The UP Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare Minister has made a provocative political claim: the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party is going to split soon.

"It is 100% correct. Whatever Rajbhar says, he says it boldly and truthfully," Rajbhar, a former ally of Akhilesh Yadav, told NDTV.

In the 2022 polls, Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party was allied with the Samajwadi Party and contested 19 seats, winning six. However, a few months after the results, 63-year-old Rajbhar severed ties with the party and rejoined the NDA.

"Ram Gopal has prepared a list and handed it over to Home Minister Amit Shah. I have seen the smiles shared by both. When two hearts meet, words may fall silent, yet a conversation takes place," Rajbhar said.

"The letter conveys that no harm should come to them and these leaders are ready to join you," he said, without giving out any names or explaining how he arrived at this conclusion.

When pushed to authenticate the claim, he advised NDTV to be patient.

"If I reveal the name right now, the whole effort will go to waste. Please wait a few days," he said, with a smile.

Go ask Amit Shah, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, underscoring that no letter has been given.

"You should ask Amit Shah ji whether I have submitted any letter. No one in the country takes Om Prakash Rajbhar seriously. He always speaks in this manner. He himself does not know what he is saying," MP Ram Gopal Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party leader said all is well in the party, claiming it is just rumours.

"There is no problem, nor will there be. They only spread rumours. The public will curse them," he added.

UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, Rajbhar's collegue in cabinet, denied any knowledge of a split in the Samajwadi Party, adding that people naturally gravitate towards the BJP.

"I am not aware of Om Prakash Rajbhar's claims, but it is true that if the public, including voters, party workers, MLAs, and MPs, do not feel respected, they naturally gravitate towards the BJP. This is hardly surprising. People are drawn to the BJP and have faith in its leadership. When the public is attracted to the party, elected representatives are drawn to it as well. Leaders feel that working alongside Modi-ji, Yogi-ji, and the Home Minister is akin to working for the nation," said UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Rajbhar, however, means it. And doubled down on the claim in a post on X.

"A major split is going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. Everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows who the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam is. As the noose tightens, the SP is getting anxious. Forget Maharashtra and Bengal- the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP," he posted on X on Wednesday.