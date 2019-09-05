'Cheated His Own Community': UP Minister Hits Out At Azam Khan

Azam Khan is the Samajwadi Party lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

An Uttar Pradesh minister today accused Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan of cheating the people of his own community, saying that the cases against the controversial Sleader were filed by those he "cheated" and not by BJP workers.

Azam Khan, the Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, is facing several police cases related to grabbing of land. Authorities have claimed the gate of his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, set up in 2006, is built on government land.

"In the previous SP government, Azam Khan cheated people of his own community. Cases against him are filed by them and not BJP workers," Transport Minister Ashok Kataria told reporters on Wednesday.

His statement came after Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav accused the BJP government in UP of political vendetta against Azam Khan. In his first press conference in months, the 79-year-old leader said he could take the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

Over 80 cases have been filed against Azam Khan in Rampur, Mulayam Singh Yadav had said.

