UP Man Uses Axe To Kill Wife, Infant Daughter In Their Sleep

A 19-year-old woman and her daughter were allegedly killed by her husband in UP on Wednesday morning over a minor dispute, police said.

The man allegedly hacked his wife and daughter to death with an axe while they were sleeping in their house in Bhudeli village under Dataganj Police Station area, they said.

The accused Ajay Yadav alias Akhilesh Yadav had married Khushboo, a resident of Bihar and they had an eight-month-old daughter named Srishti, SHO Saurabh Singh said.

According to the couple's relatives, there was a dispute going on since the past few days between the two over her insistence to visit her maternal home, the SHO said. Last night too, there was a fight between them over the same issue, he said.

After a fight, Ajay left for the farm on Tuesday night, the SHO said. When he returned home around 6 am, he hacked his wife and daughter, who were sleeping on a cot, to death with an axe, he said.

After receiving information on the incident, police along with forensic team, SP City and CO Dataganj reached the spot. Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh also reached the spot to take stock of the incident.

The SSP said that the accused has been taken into custody. On the basis of a complaint filed by family members, a case is being registered and further action is being taken, the SSP added.

