UP Man Shoots Woman Teacher 6 Times, Then Dies By Suicide: Cops

A young man died by suicide after firing six bullets at his woman teacher in a primary school in the Ikdil area of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, informed police officials on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Etawah, where the doctors informed that she had been shot six times. The doctors said that her condition was critical and she is undergoing treatment.

The woman's relatives said that they were informed about her lying on the road in an injured state by a commuter.

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jayprakash Singh, the police force of several police stations, DM Avnish Kumar Rai also reached the spot where the woman was shot.

Giving information about the case, Etawah SSP Jaiprakash Singh said, "First a woman being gunned down came to light, but when the young man's dead body was recovered, many secrets of both incidents were revealed."

Mr Singh added that the injured woman and the man were known to each other. Further details are awaited.



