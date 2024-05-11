UP Man Shoots Mother, Bludgeons Wife, Throws Children From Roof, Then Kills Self

A large group of villagers gathered outside the house as the bodies were taken for post-mortem.

In a shocking case of murder-suicide, a man killed his wife, mother and three children before killing himself in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on Saturday.

The incident happened in Palhapur village of Rampur Mathura in Sitapur, nearly 90 kilometres from Lucknow.

Anurag Singh, 42, a drug addict and alcoholic, killed his entire family before taking his own life at their home in Palhapur, police said. Anurag, who was also mentally challeged, frequently clashed with his family as they wanted to send him to a de-addiction centre, they added.

On Saturday, Anurag had an altercation with his family after they repeated their demand to get him admitted to a rehabilitation centre.

Soon after the argument, he shot dead his mother Savitri, 65, before bludgeoning his wife Priyanka, 40, with a hammer. He then threw his three children - aged 12, 9 and 6 years - from the roof of their house, killing all three of them. Later, he shot himself dead.

The killings have sent shockwaves through the quiet UP village. A large group of villagers gathered outside the house as the bodies were taken for post-mortem.

"The police and forensic teams are investigating all aspects of the case. A case will be filed after a detailed investigation is complete," senior police officer Chakresh Mishra said.