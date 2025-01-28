Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

UP Man Sacrifices Wife To Cure Illness, Gets Life Sentence

During investigation it was found that the man was suffering from filariasis and had even sacrificed pigs several times.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
UP Man Sacrifices Wife To Cure Illness, Gets Life Sentence
He was also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.
Hardoi (UP):

A local court has awarded life sentence to a man for hacking his wife to death in 2020.

Additional District Judge Achhe Lal Saroj on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict Kamlesh.

The FIR in the case was registered on December 11, 2020 by the victim's father who alleged that Kamlesh sacrificed his wife to cure his illness.

During investigation it was found that Kamlesh was suffering from filariasis and had even sacrificed pigs several times. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
UP Court, UP Crime, UP Police
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.