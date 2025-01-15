Advertisement
UP Man Poses As Lawrence Bishnoi To Extort Money From Bihar Minister, Arrested

According to a statement issued by the Patna police, "A team was constituted immediately after a complaint was received from the minister on Tuesday.

Read Time: 2 mins
UP Man Poses As Lawrence Bishnoi To Extort Money From Bihar Minister, Arrested
The minister lodged a complaint with the police and informed the DGP about the threat call.
Patna:

A person from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening Bihar Labour Resources Minister Santosh Kumar Singh in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded Rs 30 lakh from him, police said.

The police also seized a mobile phone which was used for calling the Bihar minister.

According to a statement issued by the Patna police, "A team was constituted immediately after a complaint was received from the minister on Tuesday. The team arrested the caller from Azamgarh district in UP and recovered the mobile phone from which the call was made. The accused is being brought to Patna".

The police, however, did not reveal the name of the arrested person.

Mr Singh on Tuesday alleged that he received death threats from a man who identified himself as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The minister lodged a complaint with the police and informed the DGP about the threat call.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

