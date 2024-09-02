UP Man Kills 17-Year-Old Daughter Over Affair, Dismembers Her Body: Cops

The man allegedly killed his 17-year-old daughter on Monday, police said (Representational)

A man allegedly enraged by his minor daughter's romantic relationship brutally murdered her and dismembered her body in a village under the Motipur police station area in Bahraich district, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint from the victim's mother and have arrested the accused father.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pavit Mohan Tripathi said, "Naeem Khan, a resident of Lakshmanpur Matehi village in Motipur, allegedly killed his 17-year-old daughter on Monday."

Khan used a sharp weapon to slit her throat and then severed her head, hands and legs. Witnesses claimed that Khan, in his rage, sat next to the dismembered body after committing the crime, he said.

"The teenager was having an affair with a youth from the same village and she had run away from home twice before," Tripathi said.

He said the accused youth was arrested in the cases registered in Motipur and Nanpara police stations, and was sent to jail after filing a charge sheet.

"Naeem admitted that he was suspicious of his daughter after she ran away twice. He suspected that she might run away from home again.

"Naeem said his daughter's behaviour could have a negative impact on his other children, so he killed his daughter with a sharp weapon," the officer said.

Police Circle Officer (CO) Heera Lal Kanaujia told reporters that during interrogation, the accused father said he has four daughters and his elder daughter's love affair was affecting his other children.

The father also claimed that the incidents involving his eldest daughter brought disrepute to the family in the village, he added.

The police officials said the post-mortem of the body is being done. The police will investigate the matter deeply and will take legal action, he added.

