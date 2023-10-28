UP Man Dies In Police Custody, Family Alleges Assault By Cops

The alleged incident took place at Barkhera police station on Friday. (Representational)

The family of a 40-year-old man who allegedly died at a police station in the district claimed on Saturday he was beaten up in custody, a charge denied by officials.

Bashir Khan alias Pahalvan, a resident of Paharganj locality, was detained by police based on his wife's complaint.

Khan's family members alleged he died after being assaulted by police. A complaint has been submitted to the police on behalf of Jameer, the brother of the victim.

Meanwhile, Bisalpur Circle officer (CO) Satish Shukla said a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem of Khan and the procedure has been videographed. Further action will be taken after investigation based on the complaint received from the family members and the autopsy report, Shukla added.

The police have denied receiving any complaint. They also rejected the allegations against them in this case and said the accused was a criminal.

According to the CO, around 20 cases related to serious crimes, including murder, deadly assault, and under the Goonda Act, are registered against Khan in Pilibhit and neighbouring districts.

According to the complaint lodged by Jameer, Shabana, the wife of Bashir Khan, had on Thursday lodged a complaint at the Barkhera police station that her husband was having an affair.

Police reached his house late Thursday night. It is alleged that the policemen dragged Khan out of his house, punched and kicked him. The police then took him to Barkhera police station.

Jameer further claimed that he followed the police jeep to Barkhera police station, and when he met his brother, he was bleeding from his mouth, and was lying unconscious in the lock-up.

As soon as the news of the death of the accused spread, his family members also reached the police station.

