Man Catches Drunken Brother Hitting Mom For Refusing Money, Kills Him

A man killed his 26-year-old brother with a shovel for beating their specially-abled mother in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. He later surrendered before the police.

Salma Begum lived on rent with her elder son Razi Ahmed, younger son Fasi Ahmed, and daughters Gulbahar and Rukhsar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar Yadav told reporters.

Razi Ahmed, an alcoholic, would often beat up his mother after getting drunk, the police said.

On Friday, Razi Ahmed asked his mother for some money and when she refused, he hit her.

Meanwhile, Fasi Ahmed returned home and saw his brother beating their mother. He then hit Razi Ahmed with a shovel, killing him.

The woman's body has been sent for an autopsy, Mr Yadav said, adding that Fasi Ahmed has been arrested.