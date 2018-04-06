UP Man Bites Off Brother's Nose, Attacks Father After Denied Money For Alcohol

The accused was reportedly drunk when he attacked his brother, their parents and an uncle at their home. He has been taken into custody, police said.
According to the sub-inspector Jitendra Singh, the victim Sobran collapsed and suffered excruciating pain. Their father alleged that Shrikant also tried to bite off his arm after assaulting his brother.
"He bit me and my father. He also attacked our mother and uncle. My nose has been mutilated. He also bit into my hand and stomach," said Sobran.
The police are waiting for the victim's medical report after which a report will be filed, Mr Singh said.
(With inputs from ANI)