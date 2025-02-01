Advertisement
UP Man Beats Peacock To Death

According to the police, the man killed the national bird by beating it with a stick.

Read Time: 1 min
UP Man Beats Peacock To Death
The forest department has sent the carcass of the peacock for postmortem.
Bhadohi (UP):

A man beat a peacock to death with a stick in Poore Manohar village here, police on Saturday said.

Suriyawan Police Station SHO Arvind Kumar Gupta said the incident happened Friday evening.

He said a man named Gabbar Vanvasi killed the national bird by beating it with a stick. When people raised an alarm, he fled.

The forest department has sent the carcass of the peacock for postmortem.

Vanvasi was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and is being looked for, the officer said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

