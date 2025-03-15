UP Man Beaten, Forced To Drink Poison By Girlfriend, Her Associates

A man was allegedly beaten and forced to consume poison by his girlfriend and her associates after he demanded the return of cash and jewellery he had given her during their live-in relationship. The accused have since gone into hiding, while the victim remains hospitalised.

Shailendra Gupta, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, works as a medical representative (MR) for a private company in Mahoba. According to reports, he met a woman from Kalipahari village four years ago, and their initial friendship soon turned into a romantic relationship. The couple decided to live together in a rented house, and over the years, Shailendra provided his girlfriend with expensive jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, along with approximately Rs 4 lakh in cash and online transfers.

Over time, the woman allegedly distanced herself from Shailendra and started meeting someone else. The couple separated.

Tensions escalated when Shailendra demanded that she return the money and jewellery he had given her. On the day of the incident, Shailendra visited their rented accommodation to retrieve his belongings. He allegedly confronted his former partner about the financial transactions and requested that she return the items.

The woman, along with her associates - identified as Sadab Beg, Deepak, and Happy - allegedly assaulted him. He was also allegedly forced to consume a poisonous substance. Following the attack, Shailendra was left in critical condition and had to be rushed to the district hospital for urgent medical attention.

Beyond the assault, Shailendra has made further claims against his former partner and her associates. He alleges that they have been blackmailing him and have threatened to implicate him in a false case if he continues to demand the return of his money and valuables.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.