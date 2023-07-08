UP Man Arrested For Killing Live-In Partner: Cops

The accused revealed that he killed his live-in partner over an argument. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner, on Friday.

On July 5, we received information that a woman named Santoshi Rawat had been murdered, said the police.

The woman's son got a case registered against Neeraj Rawat by filing a written complaint, the police further said.

The police took the accused, Neeraj Rawat, into custody, said ADCP South Shashank Singh.

Neeraj Rawat was in a relationship with the deceased woman, and they were living together, said the police.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that on the day of the incident, they argued leading to the accused strangling the deceased, the police added.

