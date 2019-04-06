UP Lawmaker Compares PM Modi With Gautam Buddha, Mahavira Swami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a remark of Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh.

A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh has compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gautam Buddha and Mahavira Swami while responding to a remark of Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh.

MLA from Ballia assembly Surendra Singh said, "People who have given a new direction to the world, be it revered Gautama Buddha, Mahavira Swami or respected Narendra Modi ji, they consider the entire world their families. Such types of great souls seldom take birth."

The RLD chief on Wednesday had said that PM Modi, who claims to be an advocate of women's rights and Triple Talaq, has himself allegedly left his wife without saying "talaq" even once.

"He claims he never lies but he has never said a truth till date. Children are taught to speak the truth, but his parents did not teach him that. He claims he is an advocate of women's rights, triple talaq, but he never said it to his wife even once and left her," Mr Singh said on Wednesday at a rally.

The Ballia MLA, however, said: "There is nothing like one's own family or wife when you consider the world your family."

Speaking on RLD chief's allegations that PM Modi lies, he said: "Ajit Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav hold PhD and Doctorate of Literature in speaking lies. People of BJP never lie and do not even imagine of doing politics on the basis lies."

