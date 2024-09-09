UP Jail Inmate Found Hanging In Prison, Woman Claims Husband Was 'Killed'

The man's uncle also alleged that his nephew was killed in jail. (Representational)

Accusing her family of lodging false kidnapping and rape cases against her husband who allegedly died suicide in jail, a woman on Monday said they had eloped and got married. She claimed her husband was "killed" in prison.

The 24-year-old inmate was found hanging inside Mau district prison on Saturday and his family members refused to take his body, Ballia Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said.

He said the police and administrative officials are trying to convince the man's family.

The inmate's body was found hanging inside the jail and prima facie it appears that he committed suicide, Circle Officer (City) of Mau Anjani Kumar Pandey said, adding further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the inmate's wife said she had eloped him and they got married in a temple.

She alleged that police had registered a "false" case against her husband based on the complaint registered by her family.

The man's uncle also alleged that his nephew was killed in jail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)