UP Home Guards Likely To Be Posted Along Indo-Nepal border The Director General of Home Guards informed that nearly 100 jawans of National Disaster Relief Force have been given accommodation at Home Guard headquarters to impart training to home guard jawans in flood-relief operations and other natural calamities.

Around 2,700 home guards are deployed with UP 'Dial 100' service as drivers, the Director General said. Lucknow/Kanpur: The UP Home Guards has sent a proposal to the centre to engage personnel of the 95,000- strong auxiliary force to work in tandem with the frontier guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along the India-Nepal border and also assist in flood relief operations.



"In a recent meeting with officials from the Centre, a proposal was mooted to engage 1,200 jawans of UP Home Guards in border security duties on the India-Nepal border during non-flood period of the year, and during floods, the jawans will be participating in flood relief operations," Surya Kumar Shukla, Director General, Home Guards, told PTI today.



Mr Shukla was in Kanpur yesterday to hold a review meeting.



"It will be a challenge for the home guards to guard Indo-Nepal border, as it is an open border, and there is no restriction of movement of people. The Home Guards are being imparted training in handling INSAS rifles. This will ensure effective action against anti-national elements at the India- Nepal border," he said.



The Director General also said, "We are going to purchase INSAS rifles from government factories, and we will provide jawans for operational duties. As of now, as many as 1,200 home guard jawans have been trained in handling INSAS rifles. This will also prove effective in combating dreaded dacoits in ravines and other anti-dacoity operations. The training generally takes place in batches."



Mr Shukla also informed that nearly 100 jawans of NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) have been given accommodation at Home Guard headquarters to impart training to home guard jawans in flood-relief operations and other natural calamities. So far 1,200 jawans have already been trained in flood relief operations.



He also informed that 2,700 home guards are deployed with UP 'Dial 100' service in the capacity of drivers.



"Another 3,000 drivers are being imparted driving training in Sitapur," Mr Shukla said.



Asked whether there are any plans to infuse a dose of confidence among the personnel, Mr Shukla, also the Commandant General of UP Home Guards, said, "Jawans who grow big moustache will be felicitated. This will also enable the jawans to discharge their duties with more confidence and higher morale. Very soon you will see a dynamic home guard."



If the proposal is approved, the UP Home Guards would assist the SSB, which works under the command of the Union home ministry, in guarding a part of the 1,751 km long Indo- Nepal border.



Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3 km long open border with Nepal touching seven districts - Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Khiri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.



Formed in 1962 during the India-China war, the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards is an independent department under the state government. Its personnel are engaged in maintaining peace, internal security also help in rescue operations during natural calamities.



