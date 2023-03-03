UP Home Guard Arrested After Murdering Teen Daughter For Talking To Boy

Police have recovered the body from the river. (Representational)

A home guard in a village here allegedly strangled his 16-year-old daughter and threw her body off a bridge for talking to a young man, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Panchi village of the district on February 23, they said, adding that the man was arrested after police were tipped off about the murder.

The accused led the police to the spot from where he threw his daughter's body into the Hindon river in Mukari village, Circle Officer of Khekra Preeta Singh said.

During interrogation, he admitted to killing his minor daughter after seeing her talking to the young man on February 23 and throwing off the body into the river with the help of his brother Mohit, the officer said.

The body has been recovered and action is being taken against the accused by registering a case of murder, the officer said.

