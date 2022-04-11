UP Government, Punjab Congress Twitter Handles Hacked Briefly

The Uttar Pradesh government website was restored soon

Posts related to Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) flooded the official Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh government after it was targeted by hackers today, days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's handle on the microblogging site was hacked.

Hackers also targeted the verified Twitter handle of Punjab Congress and put up similar posts as on the Uttar Pradesh government's timeline.

While the Uttar Pradesh government website was restored soon after, the Punjab Congress's handle showed the NFT-related posts at the time of writing this report.

The hackers had changed the profile image and description of the handles.

"In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours!" a post pinned by the hackers read.